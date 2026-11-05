📊 Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal stats: the legend | Image credits : Getty

On Thursday morning, the football world stood still for a moment when Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41.

Over the years, the Portuguese legend has amassed records and statistics, each more incredible than the last.

So it's time to take another look at the numbers that made CR7 one of the greatest international players of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers

Image credits : Dan Mullan - 2026 Getty Images

234 appearances for Portugal, a men's world record.

146 international goals, a men's world record.

First player to score 100 international goals for a European national team.

At least one goal scored in 23 consecutive years.

First player to score 10 hat-tricks in men's international football.

Record holder for the most European Championship tournaments played: 6 (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024)

All-time leading scorer at the European Championship with 14 goals.

All-time leading scorer in European Championship qualifying with 55 goals.

The only player to score at five different European Championships.

The only player to score at least three goals at three different European Championships.

The first player in history to appear at six different World Cups.

The only player to score at six different World Cups.

Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 11 goals.

Second-oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick (33 years and 130 days against Spain in 2018).

All-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying with 41 goals.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.