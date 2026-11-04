☕️🥐 Breakfast FC: iconic celebration 🤩, Raphinha = Ronaldinho 🇧🇷 | Image credits : Getty

Iconic celebration 🤩

This Tuesday night in the Champions League, we may have witnessed THE turning point in a European giant's season.

In full-blown crisis after nine games without a win, Manchester United trailed AS Roma 2-0 in the Champions League for an hour. But then, in just 30 minutes, United turned this clash on its head!

United won 3-2, thanks in large part to two goals in three minutes from Matheus Cunha. After his second goal, the Brazilian treated us to a truly legendary celebration.

Shirt off, in the stands with the fans: wow, what powerful images!

Image credits : Carl Recine - 2026 Getty Images

Image credits : Carl Recine - 2026 Getty Images

Image credits : Carl Recine - 2026 Getty Images

Image credits : OLI SCARFF - AFP or licensors

Raphinha = Ronaldinho 🇧🇷

With a brace against Aston Villa, Raphinha scored his 93rd and 94th goals for FC Barcelona.

The Brazilian has now drawn level with a legend from his homeland in Barça's all-time scoring charts: Ronaldinho!

📸 Tifo of the night

Hats off to Atlético Madrid's fans for this stunning tifo against Bayern Munich.

Image credits : JAVIER SORIANO - AFP or licensors

Image credits : Mateo Villalba Sanchez - 2026 Getty Images

Image credits : Mateo Villalba Sanchez - 2026 Getty Images

TV schedule 📺

16:30: Rennes vs Olympiacos (Canal + Foot)

18:45: AEK vs Real Madrid (Canal + Foot)

18:45: Fenerbahce vs Liverpool (Canal + Sport)

21:00: Lens vs Como (Canal +)

21:00: Leipzig vs Manchester City (Canal + Foot)

21:00: Slavia Prague vs Arsenal (Canal + Sport)

21:00: FC Porto vs Napoli (Canal + Live)

21:00: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis (Canal + Live)

21:00: PSV vs Club Brugge (Canal + Live)

21:00: Vikings vs Sabah (Canal + Live)

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.