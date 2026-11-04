🚨 Official: Paulo Fonseca is no longer Lyon's manager | Image credits : Getty

The anticipated bombshell has finally dropped!

It's official: Paulo Fonseca is no longer the manager of Olympique Lyonnais!

Lyon announced this Wednesday morning that their coach is leaving midway through the season to join Sporting Club.

Having taken charge of Olympique Lyonnais in January 2025, Fonseca leaves the club with his job unfinished; his departure will earn OL around five million euros, according to the latest reports.

He joins Sporting, who sacked Rui Borges last weekend. Paulo Fonseca describes Sporting as the club of his life. The former LOSC manager now takes charge with ambitions to do well in the Champions League and reclaim top spot in the Portuguese league.

Meanwhile, Carlos Vicens is expected to arrive at Lyon in the coming hours, according to the latest reports.

The 43-year-old Portuguese coach, formerly Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, was dismissed by Braga two weeks ago. His arrival at Lyon is imminent!

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇫🇷 here.