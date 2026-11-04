This weekend's Granada-Tenerife match postponed ❌ | Image credits : Getty

The match between Granada Club de Fútbol and Club Deportivo Tenerife, scheduled for this Saturday, November 7, at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, has been officially postponed following confirmation from both clubs and the sporting authorities.

The decision follows the tragic news of the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, a devastating blow that has shocked Spanish football in recent days.

In light of the situation, CD Tenerife requested a postponement of their upcoming fixtures, receiving the full support of Granada and LaLiga Hypermotion.

In an official statement published on its channels, Granada CF expressed its deepest condolences to the player's family, loved ones and everyone at Tenerife during this difficult time.

For now, the new date and kick-off time for this matchday 13 fixture remain subject to an official decision by the league and the federation.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.