More Segunda matches postponed: Andorra-Mallorca also called off ❌ | Image credits : Getty

This weekend’s match between FC Andorra and RCD Mallorca has been officially postponed. The sporting authorities and both clubs have agreed to call off the fixture amid the shock gripping Spanish football.

The decision comes during a deeply painful week for Spanish sport, marked by the sudden death of footballer Jesús de Miguel. The tragic news had already prompted the official postponement of Granada’s match against Tenerife.

Given the impact of these events and the need to rearrange official fixtures, the relevant authorities have deemed it appropriate to postpone the match out of respect for the mourning across the competition.

AFE calls for all domestic football to be postponed this weekend

Against this backdrop, the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) has formally asked the RFEF and LaLiga to suspend all domestic football this weekend and is now awaiting a final response from both bodies.

No new date has yet been confirmed for the match, and the competition’s organisers will soon announce the next available slot in the official calendar.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.