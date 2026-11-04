Real win race and close in on deal for wonderkid; get the details 💎 | Image credits : Getty

Regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football today, English forward JJ Gabriel, just 16, is on the verge of being announced as Real Madrid's latest signing.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the youngster is already in the Spanish capital training while he waits for the final contractual details to be ironed out, which is expected to happen in the coming days.

The path was cleared for Real Madrid after Barcelona, who had also been closely monitoring the player, officially pulled out of the race to sign him.

The youngster himself had already expressed a strong desire to play for the Madrid side.

JJ Gabriel asked to leave Manchester United, the club where he gained international recognition by shattering age-related records at youth level and was even unveiled alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's son.

His immense technical potential also caught the advertising industry's attention at an early age: at 14, the forward signed a deal with Nike worth more than Neymar's agreement with the same brand at that age.

In his last competitive appearance for the English side, the promising youngster proved his talent by scoring three goals.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇧🇷 here.