Out for a month: Barça confirm Rodri Hernández's injury🚑 | Image credits : Getty

FC Barcelona have confirmed Rodri Hernández's injury. The Madrid-born midfielder will be sidelined for around a month.

The holding midfielder's absence is a major tactical blow to the team's plans. The Spain international will miss four key LaLiga fixtures, including Barça's clash with Atlético de Madrid this weekend, and a decisive Champions League group-stage match, forcing Hansi Flick to reshape his midfield during a demanding stretch of the schedule.

He will also miss Spain's next international window. Luis de la Fuente will be without the Golden Ball winner from the last World Cup for the two UEFA Nations League clashes against Czechia in Prague and England in Madrid.

The goal: return against City

His recovery timeline has been mapped out precisely with the month's main target in mind. If his rehabilitation goes as planned, the midfielder will face a race against time to be fit to face his former club, Manchester City, in Europe's premier club competition.

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.