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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop, which is pretty unprecedented. Admittedly we’ve had our fair share of air traffic control issues in the United States over the years. But this is really on a different level, unlike anything we’ve seen since 9/11, in terms of operational disruptions. I guess it’s fitting that this is happening on Friday the 13th.

Flights grounded “due to extraordinary circumstances”

At 3:54PM ET today (Friday, November 13, 2026), the FAA issued a ground stop for flights across the country, as pilots received the following message:

DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY. ATTENTION ALL AIRCRAFT OPERATORS, BY ORDER OF THE FEDERAL AVIATION COMMAND CENTER ALL AIRPORTS ARE GROUND STOPPED. ALL DEPARTING TRAFFIC SHOULD REMAIN GROUND STOPPED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. INBOUND INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WILL BE MANAGED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

As usual, JonNYC was among the first to break the news, and he even reported on this before the official ground stop was issued, when airports in the Northeast started having issues, prior to this going nationwide.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed this development a while later, sharing that there were “communication issues impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” and he stated that “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.”

As of now, there’s no timeline for this ground stop ending. To my knowledge, I believe this is now the most significant ground stop we’ve seen in the United States in over 25 years (since 9/11).

If you’re flying this weekend, expect that things will be a mess. To those flying right now, good luck. Ford was on a flight that was supposed to depart at 3:59PM, so suffice it to say that he had some pretty bad luck here, as they pushed back, and then this happened. I hope not too many others are in the same situation.

Is this a tech glitch, a cyber attack, or what’s going on?

What could explain an air traffic outage of this scale? As of now, all we can do is speculate, though there are a few interesting things to point out.

First, it remains to be seen if this is related, but the FAA reportedly began its rollout of the new AI-powered air traffic management tool this week, known as SMART (which stands for “Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories”).

Timing-wise, it seems like there’s a possibility this could be related. At the same time, you wouldn’t assume this leads to communication issues, which is what seems to be going on here.

One certainly can’t help but wonder if a cyber attack might be to blame. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin insists that there are no indications of this being a cyber attack. However, if they’re still investigating the cause, it seems hard to rule anything out.

I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist, but it sure feels to me like some very strange things are going on. We just saw a huge Microsoft outage, and it has been a very strange week in general. Those two things can of course be completely unrelated, but you can’t help but point it out.

Bottom line

The FAA has grounded flights nationwide, “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” For nearly two hours now, no flights have taken off in the United States, making this the largest outage since 9/11, to my knowledge.

It remains to be seen what the cause of this was, and whether this is a tech glitch, a cyber attack, or what. To those flying now (or this weekend), good luck… you’re going to need it!

What do you make of this strange ATC outage?