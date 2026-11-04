Former China Eastern Chairman Jailed In $10+ Million Bribery Scandal

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The former chairman of China Eastern Airlines has been sentenced to 14 years in jail, as he accepted more than $10 million in bribes in his official role. Yowzers!

Ex- China Eastern chairman sentenced over bribery

A court in China’s Liaoning Province has sentenced former China Eastern chairman Liu Shaoyong to prison. The court ruled that he accepted over $10 million in bribes in his official capacity as chairman of one of China’s largest airlines.

The court found that between 2002 and 2023, Liu abused his position at the airline to provide assistance to companies and individuals in business operations, project contracts, and flight route management. Liu has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, and has been ordered to pay a fine of $600K, plus his illicit gains and related proceeds have to be recovered.

While the court ruled that his conduct constituted bribery “in an exceedingly large amount,” the sentence he got was actually lighter than it could’ve been, due to mitigating circumstances. These include his confession, voluntary disclosure of previously unknown offenses, and expression of remorse and cooperation in recovering illicit gains.

China Eastern’s chairman has been jailed for bribery

Liu had been expelled from the Communist Party of China

Make of this what you will, but it’s interesting to note that this is all part of China’s “anti-corruption campaign,” targeting officials at various levels, including executives of state-owned enterprises.

In June 2025, Liu had been placed under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision, for violations of party discipline and state laws. In January 2026, he was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC), after investigators found that he had abused his authority for personal gain, and he was formally charged in May 2026.

These charges were part of an anti-corruption crackdown

Bottom line

China Eastern’s former chairman has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, after he admitted to taking over $10 million in bribes in his official role. This came as part of a larger crackdown by the government, which also saw the executive expelled from the Communist Party of China.

Over the years we’ve seen a decent number of airline executives charged with corruption — after all, they control a lot of spending, and in some cases, might get influenced for the wrong reasons.

What do you make of this punishment for China Eastern’s former chairman?