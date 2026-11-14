Onalaska’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Emplify Health adding new roles across clinics and specialty care. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or behavioral health, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Emplify Health by Gundersen

Emplify Health by Gundersen Location: Onalaska, WI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $19.05/hour plus extra for evenings, weekends, holidays

Work side-by-side with pharmacists filling prescriptions, compounding non-sterile meds, handling inventory, and helping patients by phone and in person. Flexible day/evening shifts, strong benefits, and up to $3,000/year tuition reimbursement make this great for building a long-term pharmacy career.

Employer: Emplify Health

Emplify Health Location: Onalaska, WI – Internal Medicine

Type: 0.8–1.0 FTE (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive salary (details from employer)

PhD/PsyD psychologist role embedded in primary care, doing brief, problem-focused assessments and interventions with medical patients. You’ll join a supportive team of psychologists and therapists, with CME time and allowance, loan forgiveness options, and strong benefits.

Employer: Emplify Health by Gundersen

Emplify Health by Gundersen Location: Onalaska Clinic – 2nd Floor Pediatrics

Type: Part-time, 0.8 FTE (64 hrs/2 weeks)

Schedule: 9-hour shifts Mon–Fri between 7:30 AM–5:30 PM; 1–2 Saturday AM shifts per year

9-hour shifts Mon–Fri between 7:30 AM–5:30 PM; Pay: Starting at $30.46/hour, more with experience

Clinic RN role with nurse visits, immunizations, and phone triage in a family-focused pediatrics setting. You’ll work closely with providers, MAs, social services, and behavioral health, with strong retirement, tuition support, and shared governance to shape nursing practice.

Employer: Emplify Health by Gundersen

Emplify Health by Gundersen Location: Onalaska, WI – Dialysis

Type: Full-time, 0.9 FTE (72 hrs/2 weeks)

Schedule: 12-hour shifts, Mon–Sat starting at 5 AM; every 3rd Saturday , every other holiday

12-hour shifts, Mon–Sat starting at 5 AM; , Pay: From $38.96/hour, more with experience

Hands-on dialysis RN role caring for patients with kidney disease in a fast-paced, technical setting where you see the same patients often and build real relationships. Comes with 401(k) match, PTO, health insurance, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed on the employer’s site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.