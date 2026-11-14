Onalaska’s retail scene is busy right now, with big names hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Festival Foods

Festival Foods Location: Onalaska, WI (1260 Crossing Meadows Drive)

Type: Part-time (16+ hours, mix of days/evenings/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work at the meat and seafood counter helping guests pick out cuts, answer questions, and keep cases stocked and fresh. Comes with 15% grocery discount, weekly pay, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, and access to vision, dental, 401(k), and wellness support.

Employer: Menards

Menards Location: Onalaska, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)

Join the outside yard team helping customers, loading/unloading trucks, and moving product with equipment. Perks include store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, medical and dental plans, on-the-job training, and clear advancement in a promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1679

Walmart Supercenter Location: 3107 Market Pl, Onalaska, WI 54650

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

Salary: $15–$28/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Be the friendly face up front: greet customers, handle returns and refunds, and run financial transactions. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, parental leave, and Live Better U, which can cover 100% of tuition, books, and fees for approved education programs.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these spots tend to fill fast once word gets around.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.