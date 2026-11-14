Onalaska is full of tiny whiskers and big purrs right now. These foster-raised kittens from Coulee Region Humane Society are looking for loving homes to grow up in.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 11 weeks (baby)

11 weeks (baby) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Neutered, microchipped , up to date on vaccinations

Neutered, , Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after his neuter on 11/23.

Puck is a special little guy, described by his foster as one of the sweetest kittens she’s ever had. He’s a fun mix of playful and cuddly—he loves batting toys, climbing the cat tree, and soaking up sunshine in a cozy spot.

👉 Meet Puck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 11 weeks (baby)

11 weeks (baby) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on distemper vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after his neuter on 11/23.

Malcolm is an easygoing kitten with lots of love to give. His foster says he and his brother are among the sweetest she’s ever had. He has plenty of kitten energy and enjoys chasing and batting toys around.

👉 See Malcolm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 months

6 months Gender: Spayed female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Tot is a spunky little spitfire with a big personality. She’s come a long way in foster care and enjoys hanging out with her feline friends while her foster handles the “important stuff.” She’s independent, full of attitude, and happy to let her cat buddies keep her company.

👉 Meet Tot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months

4 months Gender: Spayed female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Spayed, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after her spay on 11/23.

Billie is a sweet, silly kitten who loves to run and play. Her favorite toys are basically anything she can grab and toss. She may seem a bit awkward at first, but once she warms up, she turns into a tiny shadow who loves being near her person.

👉 Meet Billie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Spayed, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after her spay on 11/23.

Florence is a happy, social kitten who’s ready to bring sunshine (and a bit of chaos) into her new home. Raised in a loving foster home, she’s had a great start learning how to be a well-rounded little cat.

👉 Meet Florence and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after his neuter on 11/23.

Forest is a happy, social boy raised in a busy foster home. He’s used to adult cats, other kittens, and an active environment, which helps him grow into a confident, well-adjusted house cat.

👉 Meet Forest and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after his neuter on 11/23.

Hamlet is a social little guy who’s been growing up with his siblings and adult cats. Foster care has given him a strong start learning how to be a (mostly) well-mannered house kitten.

👉 Meet Hamlet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after his neuter on 11/23.

Hektor is a happy, social kitten who’s also been raised in foster care with siblings and adult cats. He enjoys playtime and is learning all the basics of being a friendly house cat.

👉 Meet Hektor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Spayed, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after her spay on 11/23.

Helena is a happy, social girl who’s had a wonderful start in her foster home. Growing up with siblings and adult cats has helped her learn good kitty manners and confidence.

👉 Meet Helena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tortoiseshell)

Domestic Shorthair (Tortoiseshell) Age: 5 months

5 months Gender: Spayed female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Nami is a sweet girl who loves the simple things: sunny window naps, batting toys, and spending time with her people. She does very well with other cats and would love a feline friend in her new home for comfort and confidence.

👉 Meet Nami and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Neutered male

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Coulee Region Humane Society – (608) 781-4014

– Medical: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations

Neutered, microchipped, Notes: Can receive applications now but can’t go home until after his neuter on 11/23.

Oh is a happy, social kitten raised in a busy foster home with adult cats and other kittens. He’s had a strong start learning how to be a friendly, well-adjusted house cat.

👉 Meet Oh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Onalaska, WI and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, consider calling Coulee Region Humane Society at (608) 781-4014 or visiting the links above to submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.