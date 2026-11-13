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🍽️ Multiple Onalaska Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $15/hr
Onalaska’s restaurant and hotel scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of management roles and front desk work, with chances to grow.
Service Manager
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Onalaska, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee takeout and guest entry, help run shifts, and coach the team to keep service smooth and fun. Comes with weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, dining discounts, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and lots of training and advancement options (benefits based on eligibility).
Kitchen Manager
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Onalaska, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the back-of-house team and kitchen operations to keep food quality and timing on point. Role includes weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, dining discounts, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong training and growth paths (benefits based on eligibility).
Front Desk Clerk (Part-time)
- Employer: Baymont Inn and Suites
- Location: Onalaska, WI
- Type: Part-time (with full-time option listed)
- Salary: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour
Be the first friendly face guests see and handle check-ins, bookings, payments, and questions. Shifts can be 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, or overnight, with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off; hotel front desk experience is required.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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