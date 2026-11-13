Onalaska’s restaurant and hotel scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of management roles and front desk work, with chances to grow.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Onalaska, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee takeout and guest entry, help run shifts, and coach the team to keep service smooth and fun. Comes with weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, dining discounts, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and lots of training and advancement options (benefits based on eligibility).

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Onalaska, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the back-of-house team and kitchen operations to keep food quality and timing on point. Role includes weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, dining discounts, health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and strong training and growth paths (benefits based on eligibility).

Employer: Baymont Inn and Suites

Location: Onalaska, WI

Type: Part-time (with full-time option listed)

Part-time (with full-time option listed) Salary: $12.00 – $15.00 per hour

Be the first friendly face guests see and handle check-ins, bookings, payments, and questions. Shifts can be 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, or overnight, with an employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off; hotel front desk experience is required.

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