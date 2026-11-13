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Onalaska
Onalaska Christmas Decorating Contest Entries Open
9 days ago
City of Onalaska is holding a Christmas decorating contest for both homes and businesses and is inviting residents to put up holiday lights and decorations and enter the competition. Entry forms and more details are available from Onalaska City Hall by request.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Onalaska, Texas
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