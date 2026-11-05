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Onaga
🏥 Onaga, KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying PT & PTA Roles
4 days ago
Onaga’s clinic scene is buzzing with short-term PT and PTA contracts that pay well and keep your schedule steady. Most of these are 13-week, day-shift gigs—perfect if you like structure and good weekly checks.
Travel PTA – Outpatient – $1,723/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: $1,723 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
This PTA role is all outpatient, with a solid 40-hour schedule. Anders offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel perks.
Travel PT – Outpatient – $2,518/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: $2,518 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Outpatient PT contract with predictable days and strong weekly pay. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and support from a recruiter-focused travel agency.
Travel PT – Rehab – $2,625/week
- Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: $2,625 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Rehab-focused PT role with one of the higher pay packages in town. SkyBridge adds weekly tax-free stipends, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and 24/7 recruiter support.
Travel PT – Outpatient Rehab – Up to $2,850/week
- Employer: Care Team Solutions
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: Gross weekly pay listed at $2,622; job title notes up to $2,850/week
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Outpatient rehab PT with very competitive pay and guaranteed hours. Care Team highlights early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free well-being tele-visits.
Local Contract PT – Outpatient – $53–$57/hour
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: $53–$57 per hour
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Great if you’re local or nearby and don’t want full travel status. Host offers day-one medical, 401(k) with match, housing support, and strong wellness benefits.
Travel Clinic PT – $2,504/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: $2,504 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Clinic/outpatient PT role with steady daytime hours. TRS is RN-founded and staffs across the country, with benefits and support for travelers.
Travel Clinic PTA – $1,691/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: $1,691 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
PTA clinic role that pairs well with anyone wanting outpatient experience. Same 13-week setup with benefits and backing from a long-standing travel agency.
Travel PT Assistant – $1,804–$1,862/week
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: Estimated $1,804–$1,862 per week
- Type: Travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts
PTA contract with competitive weekly pay and day shifts. White Glove offers health benefits, weekly pay, referral bonuses, and access to top facilities.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,637–$2,713/week
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Onaga, KS
- Salary: Estimated $2,637–$2,713 per week
- Type: Travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts
High-paying PT contract with a clean day schedule. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, recruiter support, and nationwide travel options.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel and contract roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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