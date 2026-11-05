🏥 Onaga, KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple High-Paying PT & PTA Roles

Onaga’s clinic scene is buzzing with short-term PT and PTA contracts that pay well and keep your schedule steady. Most of these are 13-week, day-shift gigs—perfect if you like structure and good weekly checks.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: $1,723 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

This PTA role is all outpatient, with a solid 40-hour schedule. Anders offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel perks.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: $2,518 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Outpatient PT contract with predictable days and strong weekly pay. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and support from a recruiter-focused travel agency.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare

Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: $2,625 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Rehab-focused PT role with one of the higher pay packages in town. SkyBridge adds weekly tax-free stipends, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: Care Team Solutions

Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: Gross weekly pay listed at $2,622; job title notes up to $2,850/week

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Outpatient rehab PT with very competitive pay and guaranteed hours. Care Team highlights early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free well-being tele-visits.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: $53–$57 per hour

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Great if you’re local or nearby and don’t want full travel status. Host offers day-one medical, 401(k) with match, housing support, and strong wellness benefits.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: $2,504 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Clinic/outpatient PT role with steady daytime hours. TRS is RN-founded and staffs across the country, with benefits and support for travelers.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: $1,691 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

PTA clinic role that pairs well with anyone wanting outpatient experience. Same 13-week setup with benefits and backing from a long-standing travel agency.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: Estimated $1,804–$1,862 per week

Type: Travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts

PTA contract with competitive weekly pay and day shifts. White Glove offers health benefits, weekly pay, referral bonuses, and access to top facilities.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Onaga, KS

Onaga, KS Salary: Estimated $2,637–$2,713 per week

Type: Travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks, 5x8 day shifts

High-paying PT contract with a clean day schedule. Comes with weekly pay, health benefits, recruiter support, and nationwide travel options.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel and contract roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.