Louisville UNC brawl

Saturday night’s game between Louisville and North Carolina in Chapel Hill ended in an all-out brawl following a kneel down from Cardinal quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A dispute between Louisville RG Johnnie Brown III and North Carolina DE Xavier Lewis turned into a full out scrum, ending what was a great game in disappointing fashion.

The scrum very well could end up resulting in suspensions for players from both rosters heading into their respective second-to-last games of the season. Louisville, which could find itself in next week’s College Football Playoff Rankings, will host Pittsburgh next Saturday. The Tar Heels, needing just one win to clinch bowl eligibility, clashes with Virginia.

$39.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Louisville fell behind 7-3 late in the first quarter, but rattled off 13 unanswered points to head towards the final minutes with a 16-7 advantage. North Carolina crawled within two points thanks to a Benjamin Hall six-yard rushing touchdown with 3:43 remaining, and even got the ball back with 1:32 remaining. Backup quarterback Travis Burgess, however, tossed an interception with 58 second remaining, sealing the game.

Brawls have dominated college football in back-to-back weeks

Just last week, 23 players were suspended following a brawl between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Grambling State. Saturday’s brawl in the ACC draws immense comparisons to that one.

“We’re extremely disappointed by the events that transpired during postgame of the Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Grambling State football game,” SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said, via a statement. “Acts of that nature have zero place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and intercollegiate athletics.

“The Conference Office has and will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for all acts deemed to be unsportsmanlike and contrary to the high standard of good sportsmanship we expect from all individuals associated with the athletics programs within our league.”

Louisville is the team with the most to lose following Saturday night’s brawl. It will need its team at full strength as it heads towards the final stretch of the season, with games against Pitt and No. 11 Kentucky remaining on the schedule.

The Cardinals are seeking their fourth consecutive nine-win season under head coach Jeff Brohm. The program has not compiled four consecutive nine-win seasons since 2003-2006, under former head coach Bobby Petrino. The race to the ACC Championship Game, also, remains alive for the Cardinals in the right scenario.