Kenny Dillingham

Arizona State flew out on Saturday morning to face UCF on the road, thanks to a nation-wide FAA ground stop on Friday afternoon that disrupted travel plans. Coach Kenny Dillingham, though, wasn’t about to let his team use the last-minute arrangement as any sort of an excuse for a sloppy performance.

The Sun Devils came out and were lights out in the early going, taking a quick 10-0 lead over the Knights to take control of the game. From there, the team cruised home for a 26-13 win, picking up a sixth win on the year and earning bowl eligibility.

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Then Kenny Dillingham headed to his postgame press conference, ready to relay the same message he had given to his team prior to the game. No holds barred.

“Excuses are like buttholes,” Dillingham began, according to Jon Wilner. “Everybody’s got ’em, and they all stink. That’s what tonight would have been, just an excuse … You get it done or you don’t. Nobody cares what the circumstance was because nobody cares about circumstances.”

The FAA ground stop, which lasted for about four hours on Friday afternoon, disrupted hundreds of flights nation-wide. Many teams that had planned to travel late Friday afternoon or evening were grounded and had to make alternate arrangements.

Arizona State was one of the teams that opted to travel same-day to make its game. Kenny Dillingham clearly had his squad ready to play despite the delay and the wrench it threw into the team’s normal pregame routines.

The game time was pushed back to 5:30 p.m. ET, and the Sun Devils came out of the gates hot. The team’s defense played a big part in the win, limiting the Knights to just 54 yards rushing in the contest.

Without a strong ground game to lean on, UCF had to rely on quarterback Alonza Barnett to try to chase the game down. He had some success, throwing for 257 yards and a touchdown, but not enough to chip away fully at the lead.

On the other side, Cardae Mack led the way for Arizona State and Kenny Dillingham. He ran 25 times for 111 yards and a touchdown in the win. That helped pace the effort. Quarterback Jake Fette threw for 196 yards and did not find the end zone, but he also was not intercepted. He moved the chains well enough to put Arizona State into position to convert four field goals in the game, ultimately the difference in the contest.