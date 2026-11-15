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USC‘s College Football Playoff dreams officially came to an end on Saturday following its 27-13 loss to No. 9 Indiana in Bloomington. The Trojans fell to 7-3 (4-3) on the year, marking another season under head coach Lincoln Riley without an appearance in the CFP.

Riley, who was brought over from Oklahoma prior to the 2022 season to lead USC to its elusive Playoff berth, has failed to do so in all five of his seasons at the helm in Los Angeles. That is after Riley led the Sooners to CFP appearances in 2017, 2018, and 2019. This has brought immense criticism upon the head coach, with many calling for his firing.

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Following Saturday’s loss, Riley reaffirmed belief in himself and the program going forward. In his words, these struggles will ‘make it more sweet’ when USC finally clinches a College Football Playoff berth under Riley’s leadership in the future.

“I believe in what we’re doing. I believe in myself,” Riley said. “I believe in our leadership. I believe in our administration. I believe in everything that’s happening here. Trust me, there’s nobody that wants it as bad as all of us involved.

“We know how close we are as a group, and we know how close we are as a team. We got a good view of that tonight. We will keep battling. We will get there and all this will continue to make it more sweet when that time does happen.”

Bob Chesney’s success at UCLA overshadowing Lincoln Riley at USC

To make matters worse for Riley and the Trojans, first-year head coach Bob Chesney has rival UCLA on the brink of a College Football Playoff appearance in his first season with the program. USC, for years on years, has long been established as Los Angeles’ premier football team. That no longer seems to be the case.

“I think naturally, yes,” USC legend Matt Leinartsaid last month, regarding Chesney’s success overshadowing Riley and USC. “Because I think when you look at what, and again, like you got to catch lightning in a bottle. I would say this: Pete Carroll was lightning in a bottle for us back in the day. It’s like he was the fifth choice, and boom, we went on that run, and he was great, right? And USC hasn’t really gotten back to that since then. It’s been a long time since USC has been truly relevant in the big picture, right?

“Bob Chesney comes in, it’s all of a sudden … and by the way, I have always respected UCLA. They have not really been relevant in football in a long time. They just haven’t. NIL and the recruiting and all these things, they just have struggled. He comes in, and to me, he’s got the magic sauce. He really does. It’s the culture … Some people just have it, right? They have it.”