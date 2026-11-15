Robert Griffin III, Jeremiah Smith, Desmond Howard

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take on Friday, Desmond Howard said he needed to see more out of Jeremiah Smith before picking him to win the Heisman Trophy. Those comments made their way to Robert Griffin III, who responded during FOX’s broadcast of Ohio State vs. Northwestern on Saturday.

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy at Michigan, said Smith needed to show he could be the difference in a big game when asked about where the standout receiver sits in the Heisman race. While Howard noted the stats, he added Smith has to prove he can be “the guy” in big games.

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Saturday, Griffin argued Smith has made big plays in multiple high-profile games during his three seasons at Ohio State. He also called out Howard for the comments considering he’s part of the “Heisman brotherhood.”

“When you talk about the Heisman Trophy, my guy Desmond Howard, he’s been very critical of Jeremiah Smith and said, ‘When does this guy ever show up in big-time games?’ Well, he’s showed up in big-time games all over the place,” Griffin said.

“Desmond Howard has to stop hating on Jeremiah Smith just because he goes to Ohio State. That’s not the right way to do this. We’ve got to be better in our Heisman brotherhood.”

Entering Week 11, Smith ranked second in the nation with 1,200 receiving yards and his 14 receiving touchdowns were tied for the most in the FBS. During Saturday’s game against Northwestern, he added 117 yards and a touchdown to those totals.

In the process, Smith also set the Big Ten’s all-time receiving yards leader. He also became Ohio State’s all-time leading receiver in September as part of a decorated career in Columbus, and he is also squarely in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

As of Saturday night, Smith is the favorite to win the Heisman, according to the Polymarket App. He is trading at 55% to win the award with two games left in the regular season, including The Game against Michigan to close things out.

Ohio State snapped a two-game skid with Saturday’s win over Northwestern in Columbus. That brought the Buckeyes to 7-3 on the year as they get ready to visit Nebraska in Week 12 for the penultimate game of the regular season.

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