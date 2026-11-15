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SMU has landed its prized 2028 quarterback target.

Elite Waller (Texas) QB Tristin Gaines committed to the Mustangs on Saturday night — following a series of visits to Dallas, Eugene and Baton Rouge.

SMU hosted the nation’s No. 9 quarterback and his family twice this season– and has been garnering traction in this recruitment ever since.

Gaines is excited about the trajectory of the SMU football program and the opportunities to see the field there. After his time on campus this fall, the blue-chip passer raved about the program, including head coach Rhett Lashlee and position coach D’Eriq King.

“Getting to know the offensive play style more, seeing how I fit the program, seeing how fit the development of Coach King and Coach Lashlee — that was the main thing to see — in the offensive play style and seeing how it fit in,” Gaines told Rivals. “The relationship that I have with Coach King and Coach Lashlee — they’ve been to my school a couple of times; I’ve been there twice, so the relationship is there. For them to show the interest in me wanting to be the face of the program — potentially starting my freshman year or sophomore year. That’s the plan for me.”

Gaines’ first experience in Dallas in September was a catalyst in his recruitment. The Mustangs were trending for the touted in-state passer since.

“That was my first time on campus with SMU and they made like a big impression on me,” Gaines detailed. “They’ve been showing a lot of interest. Coach Lashlee and Coach King came in my game this past Friday and they contact me every day. I like the relationship I’ve built with Coach Lashlee and Coach King. What they’re doing there is amazing and Coach King keeps reminding me he wants me to be the face of this class, and the most important person in their building is a quarterback. They’ve shown and proved their interest in wanting me. I really like SMU and they’re one of the strongest contenders for me.”

As a junior, Gaines has passed for north of 2,600 yards with 27 TDs. He has another 700 rushing yards with 6 TDs — and more than 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season. He scored five touchdowns as Waller topped Cedar Park in the bi-district round of the playoffs and lifted the Bulldogs to their first postseason win in 12 years.

Gaines ranks as the No. 85 player in the Rivals300. He is the No. 9 QB and the No. 9 overall prospect from the Lone Star State in the 2028 cycle.