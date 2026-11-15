south carolina gamecocks qb cutter woods

South Carolina will have a change at quarterback to open its game against Arkansas, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The veteran reporter notes junior LaNorris Sellers, who is dealing with an injury, will not start. Instead, backup Cutter Woods will.

Sellers reportedly went through warmups with a heavily taped ankle and his mobility was limited. He had been listed as probable on the team’s final injury report, and he may remain available despite the injury.

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On Thursday night, coach Shane Beamer had addressed LaNorris Sellers and his injury, as well as his potential availability for the game against Arkansas on Saturday night.

“LaNorris is gonna be listed as probable tonight,” Beamer said. “[Wednesday], he was listed as questionable. He has worked really, really hard to get himself back to where he feels, and we feel, good about him being out there on Saturday night. He’s gotten better each day in practice. He did more today than he did yesterday. He did more yesterday than he did the day before, so he keeps progressing.”

LaNorris Sellers had dealt with the ankle injury during the team’s 17-9 win over Texas A&M last weekend. Despite the injury, he was able to power his way to the end zone on a 41-yard touchdown run that essentially sealed the victory.

Sellers has had a bit of a career resurgence in recent weeks following an up-and-down tenure at South Carolina. The Gamecocks have won four straight SEC contests, including wins over ranked Florida and Tennessee teams, to climb to No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Keep winning and the team will have a legitimate shot to earn a postseason berth. However, LaNorris Sellers’ health could play a large part in that.

Sellers has thrown for 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, against seven interceptions. He has also run for 637 yard and seven touchdowns, approaching his single-season career high in rushing yardage.

His backup, Cutter Woods, has played sparingly this season. He threw three passes each in games against Alabama and Oklahoma, but he is just 11-of-17 passing for 100 yards and one touchdown (against one interception) on the season. He is a freshman.