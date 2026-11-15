kentucky safety

Near the end of the first half of Saturday’s SEC clash between No. 11 Kentucky and Florida in Lexington, Kentucky OT Lance Heard was called for a costly hold in the end zone. This resulted in a safety, which gifted two points to the Gators. That made the score 7-2, in favor of Kentucky.

After further review, however, ESPN’s rules expert Jerry McGinn disagreed with the call on the broadcast. It appeared as if Heard’s hold took place at the two-yard line, but it was called in the end zone nonetheless. Kroger Field, along with the broadcast, did not agree with the call.

“The hold started in the field of play. It finished in the end zone, but started in the field of play,” McGinn said. “It should be enforced from the field of play, not the end zone. This should not be a safety.

“In real time, you should know where the hold starts. You want to see the whole play. When you’re ever gonna give points away, you better make real sure you know where the enforcement is. Someone can always help, whether it be another referee or the short wing. But, someone can help him. The umpire can jump him. But, the hold started at the one-yard line. Maybe the two.”

This is a developing story…