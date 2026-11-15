TOP 25 PROJ

With the regular season quickly coming to a close, the importance of every game is heightened and the room for missteps has disappeared. There were a handful from Top 25 ranked teams over the weekend. On3 stops to project the updated rankings coming out of the day’s events.

Our projections are based on results posted over the weekend, as well as historical moves in the AP Poll. For games that are not yet completed, we are waiting to see the results before updating accordingly and will note that for the corresponding teams.

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This post will be updated following the conclusion of games played late on Saturday night. But for now, let’s dig into the updated projection of the AP Top 25.

*** AP Top 25 Projections ***

25. Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-3)

OPPONENT:Texas Tech – 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)PREVIOUS RANKING: NR

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Texas Tech…

24. Houston Cougars (7-3)

RESULT: 42-32 loss at ColoradoPREVIOUS RANKING: 14

Colorado had played some close games in recent weeks, taking a halftime lead against Oklahoma State, knocking off Kansas State and sticking close with Arizona State. The Buffaloes just needed to finish better. Houston found itself in the wrong spot on Friday night in Boulder.

A couple timely turnovers forced allowed Colorado to take control of the contest, and Houston was chasing the game late. Unable to get stops defensively, the Cougars just couldn’t keep up. The Buffaloes ran for 249 yards and five scores in the win, and the Cougars tumble a good deal in the Top 25.

NEXT UP: @ West Virginia

23. LSU Tigers (6-3)

OPPONENT: Texas – 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)PREVIOUS RANKING: 24

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Texas…

22. New Mexico Lobos (8-1)

OPPONENT: UNLV – 7:30 p.m. ET (The CW)PREVIOUS RANKING: 23

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against UNLV…

21. Arizona Wildcats (7-2)

OPPONENT:Utah – 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX)PREVIOUS RANKING: 22

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Utah…

20. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3)

RESULT: 28-19 win vs. NorthwesternPREVIOUS RANKING: 21

The Buckeyes trailed the Wildcats 3-0 in the first quarter, then pulled ahead and never really looked back. Ohio State couldn’t quite turn it into a blowout, but it had a two-possession lead for about half of the fourth quarter before a last-second score by Northwestern.

Running back Bo Jackson led the way with 20 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown, while Luke Fahey threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith was back in business, too, catching 11 passes for 117 yards and a score. Job done and Ohio State remains in the Top 25.

NEXT UP: @ Nebraska

19. USC Trojans (7-3)

RESULT: 27-13 loss at IndianaPREVIOUS RANKING: 15

USC fought hard and had its chances but was ultimately doomed by self-inflicted mistakes late in the contest. Indiana pulled ahead in the second half by a touchdown and quarterback Jayden Maiava threw two interceptions down the stretch to end any chance of a comeback.

For the Trojans, the third loss likely knocks them out of the College Football Playoff picture, barring total chaos in the final two weeks of the season. It will be a tough pill to swallow for Lincoln Riley and company as they slide near the bottom of the Top 25.

NEXT UP:Maryland

18. South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3)

OPPONENT: at Arkansas – 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)PREVIOUS RANKING: 20

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Arkansas…

17. Ole Miss Rebels (6-3)

OPPONENT: at Oklahoma – 1 p.m. ET, Sunday (SEC Network)PREVIOUS RANKING: 19

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s game against Oklahoma…

16. Oregon Ducks (7-3)

RESULT: 31-7 win vs. MichiganPREVIOUS RANKING: 18

Oregon had the luxury of hosting Michigan, rather than having to travel cross-country for this game. And the Ducks certainly looked right at home on Saturday afternoon. They took an early lead and even though they didn’t blow it open, they made sure the Wolverines never got into the contest.

Michigan tried multiple quarterbacks to produce a spark but couldn’t get much going against Oregon. The Wolverines finished with just 71 passing yards in the contest, with both QBs combining to go 6-of-20 passing. It’s a win that keeps the Ducks in the playoff conversation.

NEXT UP: @ Michigan State

15. Boise State Broncos (8-1)

OPPONENT: Oregon State – 6 p.m. ET (USA)PREVIOUS RANKING: 17

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Oregon State…

14. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)

OPPONENT: Purdue – 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)PREVIOUS RANKING: 16

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Purdue…

13. Kentucky Wildcats (7-2)

OPPONENT: Florida – 6:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)PREVIOUS RANKING: 13

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Florida…

12. BYU Cougars (7-2)

OPPONENT: Baylor – 7 p.m. ET (FOX)PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Baylor…

11. Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1)

OPPONENT: at Oklahoma State – 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Oklahoma State…

10. Tennessee Volunteers (8-2)

RESULT: 22-7 win at Texas A&MPREVIOUS RANKING: 9

Tennessee found itself in a defensive struggle in the first three quarters against Texas A&M, but its defense showed up to play. And a lifeless Texas A&M offense was kept completely in check throughout the contest.

Eventually, the Volunteers began to wear the Aggies down on the ground. With the lead stretched out to two scores, Texas A&M had to press and that went extremely poorly. Two fourth-quarter interceptions essentially iced things for the Top 25 Vols.

NEXT UP:LSU

9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1)

RESULT: 49-7 win at SMUPREVIOUS RANKING: 11

In what will likely go down as the most impressive win of the weekend, Wake Forest went on the road and absolutely clobbered a pretty good SMU team. It was 42-0 at halftime, and the return of quarterback Gio Lopez from a one-week injury induced absence went swimmingly.

Lopez threw for 201 yards and a touchdown and ran for 34 yards and two more scores, as the Demon Deacons poured it on with 286 yards rushing. The defense forced three turnovers in the contest and throttled the Mustangs from the jump. Though Duke remains, that might have been the biggest test left before an ACC title game.

NEXT UP: @ Georgia Tech

8. Texas Longhorns (7-2)

OPPONENT: at LSU – 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against LSU…

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

RESULT: 21-6 win at VanderbiltPREVIOUS RANKING: 7

There was some question as to whether Keelon Russell would start at quarterback as he dealt with a minor injury, with conflicting reports in the 24 hours prior to kickoff. But he was able to go and he looked sharp, providing all three of Alabama’s scores with his arm.

It wasn’t a runaway victory, as Vanderbilt did a nice job making Alabama one-dimensional offensively. The Crimson Tide ran for just 92 yards in the contest, but Russell was good enough to be the difference in the contest.

NEXT UP:Chattanooga

6. Indiana Hoosiers (9-1)

RESULT: 27-13 win vs. USCPREVIOUS RANKING: 6

Indiana had a chance to blow the game open in the first half, but an interception with less than a minute to play and a 10-3 lead gave USC the chance to strike late and stay in it. Jayden Maiava did just that, completing a long ball then a touchdown pass to tie it up before the break.

But the Hoosiers pulled away in the second half and an interception just shy of the goal line in the fourth quarter proved the difference in the contest. It was a strong win, one that should help propel the program back up in the CFP rankings after a big drop while on a bye week last week.

NEXT UP: @ Washington

5. Miami Hurricanes (9-1)

RESULT: 36-25 win vs. DukePREVIOUS RANKING: 5

Miami has played some close games in recent weeks, and Saturday’s contest against Duke fit the bill for much of the contest. The Hurricanes had a hard time slowing down Blue Devils star Nate Sheppard, who ran for 131 yards and two scores and also caught 12 passes for 93 yards in the game.

But eventually Miami simply wore down its opponent. The start of the fourth quarter was all ‘Canes, with Javian Mallory rushing for two touchdowns to extend the lead into a comfortable range. Duke added a late score but never really threatened after that.

NEXT UP: Virginia Tech

4. UCLA Bruins (10-0)

RESULT: 22-14 win vs. IllinoisPREVIOUS RANKING: 4

In their first year under coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins continue to do absolutely remarkable things. Nothing about Friday night’s game was particularly noteworthy except that the win made UCLA the first Power Four team to reach double-digit wins this season. One of the best seasons in school history is speeding toward a playoff berth.

UCLA has consistently moved up the Top 25 rankings and their perch up this high is no accident. They’ve done it with multiple quarterbacks, with even third-stringer Madden Iamaleava tapped for a brief bit in the Illinois win.

NEXT UP: @ Michigan

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)

RESULT: 41-7 win vs. Boston CollegePREVIOUS RANKING: 3

In a mismatch on paper, Notre Dame made sure it wasn’t one of the Top 25 teams to be caught off guard this weekend. The Fighting Irish came out of the gates hot and hung 31 on the Eagles in the first half. But the first half numbers were even more impressive than that.

Notre Dame allowed just 46 total yards in the first half, while racking up 287 itself. The effort was well-balanced, with Nolan James and Jonaz Walton chipping in first-half rushing touchdowns and CJ Carr throwing for one too as the Fighting Irish cruised.

NEXT UP: SMU

2. Utah Utes (9-0)

OPPONENT: at Arizona – 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX)PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

This ranking will be updated after the conclusion of Saturday night’s game against Arizona…

1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-1)

RESULT: 48-21 win vs. MissouriPREVIOUS RANKING: 1

As dominant as Notre Dame was in the first half against Boston College, Georgia might have been equally as dominant in the opening 30 against a borderline Top 25 Missouri team. The Tigers managed just 115 yards in the first half and turned it over once against a suffocating Bulldogs defense.

Meanwhile, Georgia took advantage of good field position and leaned on running back Nate Frazier in the early going. He had two touchdowns on the ground by halftime, and Gunner Stockton threw for another. Frazier tacked on another rushing touchdown in the second half. The Bulldogs are showing no signs of slowing down as the season comes to a close.

NEXT UP: @ South Carolina

Remaining Games Top 25 Implications

In an effort to get readers the most accurate and up-to-date picture on the Top 25 rankings, On3 is releasing the first version of the rankings after the afternoon window of games. But several games in the night window are likely to affect the rankings going forward.

Above we’ve listed the teams that have already completed their games, as well as the teams that are still in action going forward on Saturday. We’ve noted which teams are likely to shift around based on the results of those late night games.

Here is the viewing slate for games that could impact the rankings late in the day:

Oregon State at Boise State – 6 p.m. ET (USA)

Florida at Kentucky – 6:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Baylor at BYU – 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Texas at LSU – 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Purdue at Iowa – 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

UNLV at New Mexico – 7:30 p.m. ET (The CW)

South Carolina at Arkansas – 7:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State – 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Utah at Arizona – 10:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Ole Miss at Oklahoma – 1 p.m. ET, Sunday (SEC Network)