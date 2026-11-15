Texas vs. LSU: Live updates, score, highlights, analysis

Saturday night, Texas and LSU will square off in a highly anticipated game at Death Valley. The Week 11 matchup has implications not only in the SEC standings, but also for the College Football Playoff.

No. 6-ranked Texas heads into Saturday’s game in the midst of a three-game win streak after last week’s victory over Missouri on the road. LSU, meanwhile, ranks No. 21 in the CFP Top 25 and is looking to bounce back from a loss to Alabama at home in Week 10.

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On3 is tracking Saturday night’s primetime game between Texas and LSU with live updates, as well as highlights and analysis. Follow along throughout the Week 11 showdown in Baton Rouge.

By:Nick Schultz

Injury updates

11/14/2026 06:17:41 PM

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is a game-time decision heading into Saturday’s game against Texas, according to the SEC availability report. For the Longhorns, there were not any surprises on the availability report.

More injury updates from On3 insiders

By:Nick Schultz

Pregame: Texas vs. LSU

11/14/2026 06:04:21 PM

Ahead of kickoff, LSU is a 5.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the Polymarket App. The over-under is also at 47.5. The Tigers are also trading at 49% to cover the spread.

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ETChannel: ABCAnnouncers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.