NCAA Football: Ohio State at Indiana

Indiana receiver Nick Marsh has headed to the locker room during the second half of a game against USC. Marsh jogged off the field and toward the locker room on his own power.

Marsh appeared to be injured on a play in which he prevented an interception. On an underthrown ball by quarterback Grant Wilson, USC defensive back Jontez Williams undercut the route and seemed to have a surefire interception.

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But Nick Marsh got to him from behind and managed to swipe his hand across the ball to punch it free. It’s unclear if that’s when he was injured, but he left the game and headed to the locker room just moments later.

At the time that he left the game, Marsh was the team’s leading receiver in the game with four catches for 80 yards. He had hauled in one catch for a 65-yard gain, one of the few explosives in the contest.

Should he be out for any extended period, it would be a significant blow for Indiana, which was protecting a 20-13 lead at the time of his exit. Nick Marsh entered Saturday’s contest second on the team in receiving with 38 catches for 669 yards and eight touchdowns.

Charlie Becker leads the team with 50 catches for 875 yards and nine scores, and he will have to step up his production with Marsh temporarily sidelined.

Indiana had a chance to take a big lead into the halftime break, but things went south quickly and resulted in a big swing that favored USC. Quarterback Grant Wilson was picked off with less than a minute to play, giving the Trojans possession just before the break trailing 10-3.

Then, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava made quick work after the sudden change, completing a 51-yard pass off the rip and then quickly working it in for a 7-yard touchdown pass two plays later to tie the game at 10-10.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter, then the Hoosiers scored a touchdown to take the lead at 20-13, where it stood at the time of this writing with about 10 minutes left to play.