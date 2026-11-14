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Texas A&M‘s season from hell continued on Saturday, as it suffered its fourth loss in its past five games. The Aggies mustered just 179 total yards in a 22-7 home loss to No. 8 Tennessee, which dropped them to 4-6 (1-6) on the year.

A&M opened as a popular pick to return to the College Football Playoff after earning the No. 10 seed in last year’s field. However, Texas A&M now looks to be on its way to missing the postseason unless it can end the regular season on a two-game win streak. That would include wins over Oklahoma and No. 6 Texas. A&M has reached the postseason in 16 of its past 17 seasons.

Following Saturday’s deflating loss, head coach Mike Elko apologized to A&M fans for the performance. Along with issuing the apology, he asked fans to give him a chance to turn things around in College Station.

“Utter apology with everything that I have to everybody that supports this program. Thank you for turning out, you deserve so much better. Give me a chance and we will get this fixed and put a much better product on the field. That’s all I can say.”

This story will be updated.