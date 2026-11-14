Tavares Harrington (2)

Chicago Mount Carmel four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington flipped from Michigan to Ole Miss on Saturday after his Caravan team defeated Lincoln Way-East, who came in as the state’s top team.

Harrington (6-3, 180 pounds) has been committed to Michigan since May, but recently, the Rebels have turned the heat up. The staff has been making sure he knows he’s a priority and has a chance to play early. He also has a relationship with fellow Chicago native and Rebels commit Darrell Mattison. The Rebels were a finalist for him the first time around.

Rivals ranks Harrington the No. 170 overall prospect in the country. He can play outside corner or safety.