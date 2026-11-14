Faizon Brandon George MacIntyre

Tennessee‘s Faizon Brandon has replaced starting quarterback George MacIntyre in Saturday’s game against Texas A&M in College Station. Per the ESPN broadcast, MacIntyre has been in and out of the medical tent with a right knee issue.

Both quarterbacks have rotated in and out over recent weeks, but Brandon has become Tennessee‘s lone quarterback in the rotation in the second half. Prior to exiting the game, MacIntyre completed 13/17 passes for 109 yards.

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“Trainers have been working on George MacIntyre‘s right knee the entire time since the injury started,” ESPN’s Taylor McGregor said on the broadcast. “He now has a brace on that right knee. He’s been trying to massage it out all game.”

Tennessee, which came in at No. 8 in this week’s College Football Playoff Rankings, desperately needs to hold off the Aggies on Saturday to keep those CFP dreams alive. The Volunteers are seeking their second CFP appearance in the past three seasons.

Faizon Brandon opened season as starter, has since served as backup

Brandon attempted just one pass in last week’s drumming of No. 6 Kentucky in Knoxville, but it went 24 yards for a touchdown. Heading into the A&M game, head coach Josh Heupel opened up about utilizing Brandon more in Tennessee‘s offense.

“Faizon, the last week-and-a-half, two weeks, has gotten back to being close to 100%,” Heupel said. “Wanted to utilize his skill set in this game in some of the situational football and apply pressure to defenses in another way. Mike, obviously, big run on the short (pass). We’re in the red zone, and great execution. And really good run by him, too, reading the cuts, sticking it and getting vertical.

“At the end of the day, a lot of really positive things in the run game, but there’s a lot of positive things out on the perimeter, wide receivers being a huge part of it, too.”

On the season, Brandon has completed 62/102 passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s tossed just one interception. On the ground, the freshman has rushed for another 159 yards and three scores.