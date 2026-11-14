On3 - bryce-underwood - hookly

Michigan‘s Bryce Underwood has entered Saturday’s game against No. 16 Oregon in relief of starting quarterback Tommy Carr. Underwood took the final snap of the first quarter, with the Wolverines trailing 14-0.

Carr struggled mightily in the first quarter, completing just 1/5 passes for eight yards. On Underwood’s second snap of the game, his hand-off to running back Savion Hiter went 70 yards for a Wolverine touchdown. Underwood has not played since Michigan‘s 13-6 OT loss to No. 6 Indiana on Oct. 24, and has not started a game since the Wolverines’ 21-18 win over Penn State on Oct. 17.

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“There was consideration about whether to insert Bryce and try to create something,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said earlier this week, regarding last week’s loss to Michigan State. “After discussion, it was determined that we would stay the course with what we had in that particular game. But going forward, we’ll take a look at everything again and see what gives us the best chance to win, as it always comes down to that.”

After entering the 2026 season, his second as Michigan‘s starter, a sophomore leap was expected for Underwood. He, however, disappointed mightily and was replaced by Carr as the program’s starting quarterback. On the season, Underwood has completed just 72/124 passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions. He also boasts 222 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Nick Saban opens up on Michigan quarterback battle

Following Underwood’s demotion in favor of Carr following the Penn State win, legendary head coach Nick Saban opened up on the quarterback competition in Ann Arbor. He called competition a ‘good’ thing, and discussed ‘complacency’ with Underwood as the starter.

“I think competition is good,” Saban said. “I think that complacency is actually bad, and when somebody thinks they’re not responsible [to] perform well, that’s probably not good for you as an individual and it’s probably not good for your teammates who are looking at you to play a little better and do a little more for your team.

“Look, Michigan can play really good defense. So if they can just play okay and the quarterback can just be efficient in how they manage the game – run the ball, stay ahead of the sticks, don’t turn it over, play really good on defense – they still have a chance to be a good football team. But they’ve got to win that way.”

Michigan, sitting at 5-4 on the season, will have to win at least one of its final three games (No. 16 Oregon, No. 4 UCLA, and No. 20 Ohio State) to clinch bowl eligibility. The last time the Wolverines missed the postseason in a full season came in 2014.