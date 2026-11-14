2026-11-08T032318Z_358154742_MT1USATODAY30308185_RTRMADP_3_TENNESSEE-WIDE-RECEIVER-MIKE-MATTHEWS-4-RUNS-WITH-THE-BALL (1)

Tennessee WR Mike Matthews went down with what looked like a serious, apparent, leg injury against Texas A&M on Saturday. Upon initial inspection, Matthews appeared to hurt his right knee.

Prior to the injury, Matthews had two catches for 42 yards as Tennessee trailed 7-3 in the second quarter. Following the injury, Tennessee went on to kick a field goal, cutting the lead 7-6 with 6:01 remaining in the second quarter. Matthews was later seen back on the sideline on crutches, signaling the end of his day on Saturday. As far as his diagnosis is concerned, that will likely be determined Sunday or Monday during the week.

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Coming into the game, Matthews had 37 catches for 566 yards, four touchdowns and 15.3 yards per catch. He also had a rushing touchdown. Over the course of his career, (prior to Saturday), Matthews had 97 catches, 1,469 yards, 10 touchdowns and 15.1 yards per catch in 33 games with Tennessee.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Matthews was a five-star recruit out of Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 4 overall prospect in the state, the No. 6 wide receiver in the class and the No. 26 overall prospect in the class.

Mike Matthews injured vs. Texas A&M

Going into the game, everything was weird when it came to traveling College Station. Like everyone else, Tennessee was affected by the FAA grounding on Friday night due to communication issues across the country.

UT’s charter plane was slated to leave Knoxville around 4 p.m. ET Friday, but it was grounded as the FAA grounded flights nationwide due to a telecommunications outage.

The Vols eventually deplaned and returned to campus for dinner while waiting further direction. The FAA lifted the nationwide grounding around 8:30 p.m. and the Vols left for the airport before 9 p.m. to head for College Station, Texas. Tennessee departed around 10 p.m. for Texas. The flight is less than 2 hours, which should’ve put the Vols on the ground around 11 p.m. local time.