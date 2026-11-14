2026-09-05T201501Z_826348496_MT1USATODAY29749186_RTRMADP_3_SEP-5-2026-TUSCALOOSA-AL-USA-ALABAMA-DEFENSIVE-LINEMAN (1)

Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins was injured in game vs. Vanderbilt. He was eventually helped off the field with assistance, walking gingerly.

It was initially unclear what Thompkins hurt during the thid quarter with Alabama leading 21-6 over the Commodores. While he was only helped off a little bit, Thompkins was escorted into the blue medical tent.

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SEC Network sideline reporter Taylor Davis reported Thompkins looked “upset” on the sideline, indicating he might not be able to come back into the game right away. Although his status was just questionable at the time.

Coming into the game, Thompkins had 33 total tackle, 6.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble. The USC transfer spent four seasons with the Trojans before coming to Tuscaloosa. Overall, Thompkins has 89 career tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Alabama struggled early on with Vanderbilt, but stayed stout defensively. The Crimson Tide led just 7-3 at halftime and head coach Kalen DeBoer went into the game saying not to underestimate Clark Lea’s program.

“I know what their record is, and I can tell by the questions as I go through interviews throughout the course of the week that everyone outside the building hasn’t necessarily watched Vanderbilt. They haven’t watched them,” DeBoer said on his weekly radio show.

“And understanding that this is a team that’s been in games. At halftime against Georgia, a 7-point game, and it was a battle at halftime. And Kentucky, having the lead, except for the last minute there, and it went from 10-7 to 14-10. And from a physicality standpoint, what the film also shows. And so, our guys understand what it looks like. They’re preparing for it and having a good week of practice right now.”

On paper, this isn’t a great squad. But everyone remembers what happened the last time that Alabama traveled to Nashville. DeBoer also has “a ton of respect” for Lea.

“I’ve known him for a long time, and just know what he’s all about, what he’s preaching, just the style of play they want from a toughness standpoint, and also just how they play together,” DeBoer said. “I mean, that’s been their formula for success the last couple of years.

“You could see it happening a couple years ago. Just offense, milking the clock, playing it close, staying on the field, picking and choosing the times to be aggressive and go for it on fourth down. And then just playing that whole team game.”

This story will be updated