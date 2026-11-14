Indiana Hoosiers-Indiana football

Indiana is set to start quarterback Grant Wilson on Saturday against USC, sources tell On3’s Chris Low and Pete Nakos. Starting quarterback Josh Hoover has been playing injured since the Ohio State game on Oct. 17 and started against Michigan and Minnesota before being pulled for Wilson in the second half against the Golden Gophers.

Wilson helped Indiana rally against Minnesota and win 23-16 in overtime. A former Old Dominion transfer, Wilson is in his second season with the Hoosiers. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in the win over Minnesota.

Following the overtime win, Cignetti said he had “total confidence” in Wilson. Hoover has been banged up since the Oct. 17 loss to Ohio State. The TCU transfer was brought in as Fernando Mendoza’s successor and has thrown for just 200 passing yards in Indiana’s last two games.

Hoover threw 18 touchdowns before his first interception of the season. He’s thrown for 1,860 yards this season and rushed for two scores. Hoover has a 60.2% completion percentage.

“We’ll see how the week plays out, and we’ll see who we trot out there,” Cignetti said Monday.

Indiana is 8-1 and coming off its bye week. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and control their path to the Big Ten championship game.

No. 18 USC at Indiana kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite, according to Polymarket.

“He got dinged up against Ohio State. Everybody saw that,” Cignetti said on his radio show last week. “Josh is on the mend. It’s a good time to have an off week. He should only get better, and right now, he’s resting.”