On3 - USC Texas Tech - hookly

We’re going to have one heck of a matchup to begin the 2027 college football season. USC and Texas Tech are finalizing a neutral site game in Las Vegas to begin next year, according to On3’s Wilson Alexander.

The move comes after the latest expansion of the College Football Playoff, going to 24 teams beginning next season. Power conference schools are now expected to play at least 10 games in the regular season against other power conference opponents plus Notre Dame.

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USC’s other non-conference games currently scheduled for 2027 are UNLV on September 4 and Nevada on September 11. As for Texas Tech, their other non-conference games currently on the schedule are Arkansas-Pine Bluff on September 4 and New Mexico on September 18.

For this season, both USC and Texas Tech are still alive in the College Football Playoff. The Trojans are 7-2 on the season, 4-2 in the Big Ten, and No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They are fighting for a spot in the Big Ten Championship, currently one of five 4-2 teams in the Big Ten trailing UCLA at 7-0 in league play and Indiana at 5-1.

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Texas Tech is currently No. 12 in the CFP rankings, which would make them the first team out of the 12-team bracket. The Red Raiders are 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in the Big 12, currently in position to play for the final Big 12 Championship entering Saturday.

Further to the scheduling changes with CFP expansin, Group of Six programs will have to play at least 10 games in the regular season against either conference opponents, Group of Six or power conference opponents in non-league play, or Notre Dame and UConn.

There are certainly some notable changes coming to college football in 2027. But now we know one thing for certain, and it’s that we’re going to have a can’t miss matchup to begin the year between USC and Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is led by head coach Joey McGuire, who is currently in his fifth season leading the Red Raiders. USC is led by Lincoln Riley, who’s also in his fifth season as the leader of the Trojans.