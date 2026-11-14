2026-11-14T023318Z_1616576533_MT1USATODAY30351695_RTRMADP_3_NCAA-FOOTBALL-HOUSTON-AT-COLORADO (1)

The updated AP Poll Top 25 rankings will be released Monday at 2 p.m. ET, a day later this week, per On3’s Brett McMurphy. The Week 11 college football schedule was changed due to the FAA ground stoppage Friday, affecting travel nationwide.

Ole Miss will play at Oklahoma Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, one hour before the AP Poll usually drops weekly. Due to this change, the Associated Press decided to move the rankings release to the following day.

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The rankings last week featured Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA and Miami in the top five. UCLA should stay at No. 4 or even move up after beating Illinois on Friday night, improving to 10-0 on the season.

But as far as what caused this delay, it was the FAA ground stoppage. The FAA issued the ground stop at 3:54 p.m. ET due to a communication issue, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffysaid via social media. The issue impacted all Air Route Traffic Control centers and the FAA was investigating it. UPDATE (8:30 p.m. ET): The ground stop has been lifted, per the FAA.

The FAA said in an advisory that the order was “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” The advisory also said “all departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice” and inbound international flights would “be managed on a case by case basis.”

AP Poll rankings release for Week 11 due to FAA ground stoppage

Speaking at a briefing Friday night at the White House, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy encouraged college football teams to get in communication with the FAA, since so many fly on charter planes.

“We’re going to allow for general aviation [and] those larger movements to take place as a priority,” Duffy said. “Smaller movements will take a lower priority. And so if you talk about football teams moving, many of those are on charters and there’s a lot of individuals on those charter planes. So I would encourage those football teams to reach out to the FAA to schedule their flight times and make sure they can move to make sure we have games going off tomorrow.”

CBS News reported Friday that the communications network that connects the air traffic control system across the country underwent an update and later rebooted. However, the FAA’s telecommunication structure rebooted and crashed, which led to the outage.

Nick Schultz contributed to this report