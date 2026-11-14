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When the FAA issued a nationwide ground stoppage for all flights on Friday, Week 11 was thrown into chaos. One of the biggest and most controversial impacts came to the game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

The game will now be played on Sunday, kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Having the game on Sunday is a decision that not many around the Sooners program is a fan of.

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In fact, Oklahoma objected to the decision. In response, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey informed the team that they would have to forfeit if they did not play the game on Sunday. It’s safe to say that former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops isn’t a fan of that call.

“This decision by Greg Sankey is absolutely wrong,” Stoops said. “All of the power 4 teams found a way to make it to their games, but Ole Miss wouldn’t 🤔 ASU is flying across country to UCF this AM to play today. Greg Sankey instead of telling OU they would forfeit if they didn’t change the day, he could have told Ole Miss they will forfeit if they didn’t find a way to Norman even if game is delayed. But instead he didn’t!!”

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In total, eight games on the Week 11 college football schedule were impacted with adjusted start times. No game other than Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, though, was moved to Sunday.

“We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned,” Oklahoma AD Roger Denny wrote. “But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution.

“After multiple conversations with the league office, CommissionerSankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit.”

The game has plenty at stake as well. Oklahoma is currently 5-4 on the season, coming off of a 23-7 win at Florida last weekend. Ole Miss is ranked No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, sitting at 6-3 on the season and 4-3 in SEC play.

This game is the last real chance to get a big boost on the resume for the Rebels. After facing Oklahoma, they host Wofford next weekend before facing off against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl to end the regular season.