Greg Sankey on FAA ground stoppage affecting college football: 'It was a national emergency'

2026-10-14T154406Z_1604002208_MT1USATODAY30080256_RTRMADP_3_NCAA-BASKETBALL-SEC-BASKETBALL-TIPOFF (1)

SEC CommissionerGreg Sankey was overwhelmed with text messages when he finally pulled his phone out Friday night amid the FAA ground stoppages across the country. Not only was air travel in general affected, but college football saw many teams book different travel arrangements, find different flights eventually and game times moved.

That included Ole Miss–Oklahoma, which will now be the only game played on Sunday, scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Oklahoma AD Roger Denny was already pretty ticked off about that one.

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“It was a national emergency, and we learned information real-time just like everybody else,” Sankey said, via ESPN’s Marty Smith.

As far as Ole Miss being the only team able to adjust their travel for a Saturday kickoff, even at a delayed time, Sankey didn’t address his conference member directly. He only said it was “disappointing” to see.

“It’s disappointing,” Sankey said. “It’s a critical time. To have all air travel shut down, no crews… Friday afternoon. Just the worst possible time.”

Now despite that, Sankey was proud of the efforts to make due with what they were provided on Friday night for a few hours when all flights were grounded. Even with delayed kickoff times, teams will suit up Saturday.

“There’s no information, so you don’t even know what the questions are,” Sankey said. “It’s unprecedented, and we will have to prepare differently for a future with this possibility in mind.”

Not everyone was pleased though. Denny released a lengthy statement on the change in the early morning hours on Saturday, shortly after the official announcement of the postponement was made by the SEC. It included a very thinly veiled shot at the Rebels, while outlining the circumstances that the Sooners were forced to accept.

“We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned,” Denny wrote. “But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution.

“After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner (Greg) Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit.”

The ground stop began at 3:54 p.m. ET on Friday due to a communications issue, according to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. It was lifted around 8:30 p.m. ET, but only after thousands of flights had been affected. You can view a complete list of changed game times and impacted travel plans here.