2026-11-14T012042Z_1668182557_MT1USATODAY30351427_RTRMADP_3_NCAA-FOOTBALL-HOUSTON-AT-COLORADO (1)

There was a ton of jubilation for Deion Sanders and the Colorado fan base on Friday night as the Buffaloes knocked off No. 14 Houston 42-32 at Folsom Field. It led to a field storming as Colorado earned their first AP Poll Top 15 win since 2007.

While the Buffs are just 4-6, they can become bowl eligible by winning out and it was some much needed positivity during a trying season, once again, under Sanders. Sanders and crew haven’t been able to recapture the magic of the 2024 season but suddenly, there is a pulse and the fans let it all out in celebration.

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“The way they take the field at the conclusion of the game is like we just won the Super Bowl,” Sanders said of the fans, via USA Today. “I’m proud of them. I’m happy because kids love kids. Kids are on the field playing. Kids are in the stands supporting … And kids love kids, regardless of what some may write, what someone may tweet, post or say on your wonderful news stations.”

Colorado trailed 20-7 in the second quarter before rallying to take a 21-20 lead at halftime. From there, Sanders’ team never looked back as they leaned on the ground game to take over. The Cougars had no answer.

“It looked like it was just me out here with 30,000 fans,” WR Joseph Williams said. “No, but it was super dope. Our fans always show up, show out for us … Everybody’s counting us out,” Williams said. “They say we can’t win three games in a row to make a bowl game. But why can’t we? Why can’t we?”

Richard Young led the way with 21 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns. DeKalon Taylor had a 67-yard touchdown, JaQuail Smith had six carries for 44 yard and a score and backup QB Kaneal Sweetwyne had a 14 yard score. All told, Colorado had 249 rushing yards, the most under Sanders.

Isaac Wilson threw for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win. By the end of the night, Colorado was just thrilled they came out on the winning end. Sanders and crew fell short of an upset against a then-No. 11 Utah, falling 27-24 on October 18th.

“I still expect a lot more from us,” Sanders said. “We did some things that we showed you they were capable of doing. We’ve been capable of this all season long, but we just hadn’t put it together. So I’m really proud of the young men that they put it together, as well as the (coaching) staff.”