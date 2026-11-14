Roger Denny

Amid a slew of game time changes due to an FAA ground stop that impacted air travel throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Friday, the game between Ole Miss and Oklahoma was shifted to Sunday. And the Sooners were not happy about the change.

OU athletics director Roger Denny released a lengthy statement on the change in the early morning hours on Saturday, shortly after the official announcement of the postponement was made by the SEC. It included a very thinly veiled shot at the Rebels, while outlining the circumstances that the Sooners were forced to accept.

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“We were told that Ole Miss explored every avenue to travel to Norman and play on Saturday as planned,” Denny wrote. “But, unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow, they were unable to find a solution.

“After multiple conversations with the league office, Commissioner (Greg) Sankey informed us of his decision to move our game to Sunday, over our strong objection. After continued discussions, he further informed us that our failure to play on Sunday at the directed time would result in a forfeit.”

The game is now slated to be played on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET. A television network will be announced in the near future, with the game going head-to-head with NFL contests.

Oklahoma, while recognizing the ‘extraordinary circumstances surrounding the ground stoppage,’ still was clearly not pleased with the move. Denny called it ‘the wrong outcome.’

“Rescheduling the game has a significant impact, particularly on our fans,” he said in his statement. “Those who have made travel arrangements, accommodations, and personal plans around a Saturday game now face unnecessary disruption and hardship. Their time, commitment, and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference’s decision tonight.

“I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances. But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved. Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation. But we’ve been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.”

The ground stop began at 3:54 p.m. ET on Friday due to a communications issue, according to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. It was lifted around 8:30 p.m. ET, but only after thousands of flights had been affected.

You can view a complete list of changed game times and impacted travel plans here.