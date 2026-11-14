Oklahoma HC Brent Venables, Ole Miss HC Pete Golding

Friday night, Ole Miss and Auburn were among a number of college football teams caught in limbo due to a nationwide ground stop issued by the FAA. As a result, the kickoff times for their respective games have shifted.

Late Friday night, the SEC announced Ole Miss’ matchup at Oklahoma is now set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, On3’s Pete Nakos and Wilson Alexander reported. That came after the league said Auburn’s game against Mississippi State is moving to 4:15 p.m. ET in Starkville.

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The SEC later announced the decision to shift kickoff back and said a TV network was still to be determined. Ultimately, Ole Miss could not leave Oxford Friday as a result of the nationwide ground stoppage and can’t get out until Saturday afternoon.

“The Ole Miss football team was unable to depart Oxford Friday night due to the FAA ground stoppage,” the SEC said in a statement. “After the stoppage was lifted, a late-night departure could not be accommodated by the charter company with which Ole Miss was contracted and the team’s departure has been delayed until Saturday afternoon.”

Saturday’s schedule became a key concern across college football amid the travel delays. Outside the SEC, six other games on the Week 11 slate are moving as a result of the ground stop. As the ground stop continued, the SEC released a statement to confirm it was monitoring the situation in case kickoff times had to shift at all.

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“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel for this weekend’s competitions,” the statement read. “We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses.

“The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and team personnel remain our highest priority. We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary.”

Ole Miss and Auburn were two of the four SEC teams grounded amid the FAA’s advisory. Texas and Tennessee both also faced travel issues before making plans to try and leave Friday night for their games, as On3 reported. The Vols’ game against Texas A&M is expected to kick off as scheduled at 3 p.m. ET, the Aggies announced Friday night.

In addition to travel issues for coaches and players, officiating crews were another concern. However, every SEC crew was on their respective campuses Saturday despite the ground stop, On3 previously reported.

Friday’s nationwide ground stop is only the second one ordered by the FAA since Sept. 11, 2001, according to ABC News. It’s the first time since 2023 when the FAA’s NOTAM system went down, which meant pilots could not fill out their required pre-departure paperwork.