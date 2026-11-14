UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach

With 35 seconds left in the first half against Illinois on Friday, UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach went down with an injury. Madden Iamaleava took over for the final plays of the half and Dieffenbach was not on the sideline to start the second half.

Dieffenbach took a big hit from an Illinois defender and stayed on the field for further evaluation from the training staff. He then slowly walked off the field and headed to the medical tent before walking under his own power back to the locker room for halftime.

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FOX sideline reporter Josh Sims reported Dieffenbach is questionable to return with what UCLA called an upper-body injury. Iamaleava took the first snaps at quarterback after Illinois quarterback Katin Houser threw an interception that stood upon review.

At the time, Dieffenbach had completed 8-of-13 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception, through the first half. UCLA had a 10-0 lead over Illinois as the second quarter began to wind down.

Ty Dieffenbach began this season as UCLA’s second-string quarterback behind Nico Iamaleava before taking over as the starter after Iamaleava’s injury. In five games this year, he has completed 57.8% of his passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns while helping the Bruins stay undefeated.

Last time out against Minnesota, Dieffenbach had a huge game with 303 yards and three touchdowns, to one interception, on just 8-of-16 passing. That was UCLA’s ninth win of the season to continue the unbeaten start to Bob Chesney’s tenure.

Dieffenbach’s departure opened the door for Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of Nico Iamaleava, to enter. It marked his fifth appearance of the year after he took three carries for six yards in his previous four games. Iamaleava had not thrown a pass.

Iamaleava arrived at UCLA last year via the transfer portal after initially signing with Arkansas. He was a four-star recruit out high school and was the No. 379 overall player out of the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

UCLA entered Friday’s game against Illinois with a perfect 9-0 record after last week’s win over Minnesota. The Bruins have also been flying up the College Football Playoff rankings, checking in at No. 4 in the second Top 25 released Tuesday.

UCLA also found itself atop the Big Ten standings heading into Week 11 as the only undefeated team left standing. Indiana entered the weekend in second place at 5-1 heading into the final stretch.