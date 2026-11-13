ESPN College GameDay logo

Once Week 11 gets underway, there will be just two more full Saturdays left for the 2026 regular season. As for where ESPN’s College GameDay could go for its penultimate regular-season show in Week 12, a few games could impact its location.

Week 11 was an opportunity for College GameDay to feature a key Group of 6 matchup between Oregon State and Boise State. It could have not only big implications for the new-look Pac-12, but also for the College Football Playoff in the race for the G6 spot in the bracket.

$39.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Looking ahead to Week 12, there are a few games that could be on College GameDay’s radar for its next location. Here are some of the Week 11 matchups that can impact where the show heads for next week program.

#22 Missouri vs. #1 Georgia

Date/Time: Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Week 12 Game to Watch: Georgia vs. South Carolina

After jumping up to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia will return home on Saturday to welcome Missouri. Looking ahead, next week’s game against South Carolina could bring ESPN’s College GameDay to town.

Watch on Fubo (Try for Free)

Georgia is fresh off a resounding victory over Ole Miss on the road last week and took over the No. 1 ranking after Miami fell to Notre Dame. If the Bulldogs can defeat Missouri on Saturday, the Week 12 game against South Carolina could also be a clinching opportunity for the final SEC Championship.

#17 South Carolina vs. Arkansas

Date/Time: Nov. 14, 7:45 p.m. ET

Channel: SEC Network

Week 12 Game to Watch: Georgia vs. South Carolina

After a three-game losing streak, South Carolina turned things around in a big way. The Gamecocks have rattled off four straight wins after last week’s victory over Texas A&M to become bowl-eligible heading into a matchup against Arkansas.

Next week, though, South Carolina will welcome top-ranked Georgia for what could be an important game for the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks ranked No. 17 this week, putting them just outside the 12-team bracket entering Week 11.

#8 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Date/Time: Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Week 12 Game to Watch: LSU vs. Tennessee

Tennessee didn’t leave much room for doubt last week as the Volunteers took down Kentucky out of the bye. They then jumped up to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings heading into a matchup at Texas A&M in Week 11.

Next week, though, Vols fans will be watching closely as Lane Kiffin comes back to Rocky Top for the first time since his 2021 return. Depending on how this week goes, it could be an opportunity for ESPN College GameDay to spotlight Tennessee, as well.

#6 Texas vs. #21 LSU

Date/Time: Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Week 12 Game to Watch: LSU vs. Tennessee

One of the biggest Week 11 games will take place in Baton Rouge as LSU welcomes Texas. The Tigers are fighting for their College Football Playoff lives after last week’s loss to Alabama, which adds to the importance of the matchup against Texas.

If LSU can get a primetime win, ESPN’s College GameDay could have its eye on next week’s game against Tennessee. Of course, it will mark Lane Kiffin’s first trip to Neyland Stadium as LSU’s head coach and the first time since 2021 when he was at Ole Miss.

Duke vs. #7 Miami

Date/Time: Nov. 14, 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Week 12 Game to Watch: Virginia Tech vs. Miami

Fresh off its first loss of the season, Miami returns home to welcome Manny Diaz and Duke on Saturday afternoon. Looking ahead, the Hurricanes will welcome Virginia Tech in Week 12 as they set their sights on the ACC Championship.

Miami dropped to No. 7 in the rankings after falling to Notre Dame in South Bend last time out. Still, the Hurricanes are undefeated in ACC play as Duke visits Hard Rock Stadium to kickoff one last three-game homestand.

Stanford vs. Virginia Tech

Date/Time: Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ACC Network

Week 12 Game to Watch: Virginia Tech vs. Miami

Through James Franklin’s first season at Virginia Tech, the Hokies are headed to a bowl game. They take a 6-3 record into this week’s home game against Stanford and, with a win, could make the Week 12 matchup at Miami interesting in the ACC race.

Virginia Tech is looking to bounce back from a loss to SMU last time out, which snapped a stretch of two straight wins. The Hokies sit at 3-3 in conference play with three games to go in the regular season.