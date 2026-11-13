Florida Atlantic QB Caden Veltkamp

Immediately after Florida Atlantic’s season-ending loss to East Carolina last year, head coach Zach Kittley met with reporters and confirmed the Owls’ quarterback was staying put. Caden Veltkamp chose to run it back in 2026.

A transfer from Western Kentucky, Veltkamp shined in Kittley’s offense, finishing 2025 as the third-leading passer in the country. He did so while playing through a shoulder injury which later required surgery in the offseason.

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Still, Veltkamp told On3 he had belief in the coaching staff to turn things around after last year’s 4-8 record. FAU has done just that by becoming bowl-eligible for the first time in six years with last week’s marquee win over UTSA.

“Last year was a tough year for all of us,” Veltkamp recently told On3 via Zoom. “We didn’t win as much as we wanted to win. And I was hurt, and they showed their support last year while I was hurt and then showed that they wanted to come back.

“Statistically and in terms of our win-loss total, we didn’t have the year we wanted. And a lot of that stems from the quarterback position. Obviously, the quarterback and the head coach are going to be the first people that get a lot of heat whenever you’re losing. The fact that the staff rallied around me, I rallied around them and said we’re better than what we put out there last year.”

Now fully healthy, Veltkamp is again among the leading passers in the nation in 2026. Through nine games, he has 2,746 passing yards – the sixth-highest total in the FBS – and ranks third in the country with 27 passing touchdowns, to just five interceptions.

With the victory over UTSA, which was the Roadrunners’ first loss in American Conference play this year, Florida Atlantic secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2020. Veltkamp threw for four touchdowns as the Owls offense broke out for 563 yards of offense and 60 points.

But even in his two years in Boca Raton, he knows how much it meant for the fan base to get that sixth win as Florida Atlantic improved to 6-3 overall on the season. He sees bigger goals ahead, though.

“It’s definitely been a minute,” Veltkamp said of FAU’s bowl game drought. “I know the people here are very excited about the product that we’ve put on the field this year. But at the end of the day, the job’s not finished yet. I know it’s cliche to say that. Got to take it one game and really, I preach to our offense all the time, we’ve got to take the game one snap at a time.”

Caden Veltkamp: FAU staff ‘had my back like I had theirs’

During this past transfer cycle, Florida Atlantic brought in 31 new faces from the portal. That group includes running back Leonard Farrow, the Owls’ leading rusher who came in from Tarleton State, and Texas Tech transfer wideout Kelby Valsin – their second-leading receiver with 829 yards.

FAU’s top tackler, Joseph Sipp, is also a transfer from Kansas this year as the Owls looked to improve on all sides of the ball. To Veltkamp, it showed the staff was serious about flipping the script after last season.

“They did a great job recruiting in the offseason in the transfer portal and bringing in some good young players, as well, that have played for us offensively and defensively,” Veltkamp said. “It was a good feeling knowing that they had my back like I had theirs.”

Of course, going through the transfer process himself ahead of the 2025 season, Veltkamp was able to help those fresh faces integrate into the FAU program. It also allowed him to experience the transfer process from the other side.

“Honestly, it’s given me a perspective just to connect to a lot of the new guys that we did bring in through the portal just because I could be like, ‘Hey, I did this. I did the exact same thing you did. This is how you’re going to fit in here, if this is how it was at your old place,'” Veltkamp said. “Just having open arms to all the new guys that you bring in.”

But, while rehabbing from his shoulder injury and surgery, Caden Veltkamp was not able to take part in spring practice. Once he was healthy and cleared to work out again, he went to Dallas with some of his teammates for a three-week getaway. It was there they built connections that proved to be important once the season got underway.

“It was good bonding time,” Veltkamp said. “But we also put in a lot of work while we were there, too. And then, just throughout the summer and fall camp, just continuing to grow our relationship off the field, as well as putting in a whole lot of work on the weekends when we were off, too.”

Caden Veltkamp has ‘full control’ of FAU offense

Caden Veltkamp is the son of Jason Veltkamp, who has been Western Kentucky’s strength and conditioning coach since 2018. That meant he worked with Zach Kittley, who was the Hilltoppers’ offensive coordinator in 2021.

That meant Caden Veltkamp got to know Kittley during that time. But before he signed to play for WKU as part of the 2022 recruiting class, Kittley left to take the offensive coordinator job at Texas Tech. Veltkamp went on to play three seasons at Western Kentucky before entering the transfer portal after the 2024 season.

After Veltkamp hit the portal, he heard from Kittley and ultimately went on to commit to Florida Atlantic after going through his visits. The connection was quick and Veltkamp said it translates to the field, as well.

“I tell everybody, he’s literally like one of the boys,” Veltkamp said. “He’s still a young guy, so he relates to us in a lot of ways. … When you have such a good relationship with your coach like that, you’re never afraid to make a mistake, almost. When we’re on the field, we can talk about it like we’re seeing things the exact same way. It’s kind of hard to put it into words for me, but we have a great relationship.”

That connection shows up in Kittley’s “Owl Raid” offense, too, which has Veltkamp at the controls in multiple ways. With that level of trust, though, comes the need to make sure the play call puts FAU in the right position.

“I have full control of everything,” Veltkamp said. “I can get to the line of scrimmage and change the whole formation, if I want. … I just have total freedom, so there should never be a point where I get handcuffed and I’m in a bad play.

“If I snap the ball and we’re in a bad play, it was my fault for not seeing the defense. Having that freedom in this offense is the biggest thing for me. It takes a while to learn, but once you have it, your offense can go, for sure.”

Florida Atlantic will now get ready for its final three games of the regular season, starting with Saturday’s road trip to Tulsa. From there, the Owls will learn their bowl destination for the first time in six years.