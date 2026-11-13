Nick Saban

The second edition of the 2026 College Football Playoff rankings caused consternation in many circles, with some massive movement from the first rankings. Sometimes for teams that weren’t even playing last weekend.

Former Alabama coach and seven-time national champion Nick Saban thinks there are better things for teams to be spending their energy on than the rankings right now. In fact, he had some choice words about what the rankings mean at this point in the season, speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday afternoon.

[ $39.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“I think, to be honest with you, I think at this point the rankings are a little bit bullsh*t if you want to know the truth about it,” Saban said. “I think there’s so many games to play and so many scenarios and all that that who wins what is going to determine.”

Saban gave specific examples of why he thinks the College Football Playoff rankings are relatively meaningless at this point. He seemed to focus on the narratives coming out of the Big Ten.

“Like UCLA being four doesn’t mean nothing if they can’t win out and beat USC,” Saban said. “USC being 20th doesn’t mean anything if they beat Indiana and go beat UCLA. So I mean there’s just so much out there and I think these games as you see people move up and down based on wins and losses, I mean Indiana didn’t even play and they dropped back, what, five spots or something? I’m like how does that happen? But it happens. But if they win this week they’ll be right back in the mix of things.”

The legendary coach was also asked about his potential advice for teams riding the bubble line right now in the College Football Playoff rankings. Teams like Texas Tech, Wake Forest and Houston, ranked No. 12 to No. 14, respectively.

“I think the No. 1 thing is you’ve got to control what you can control,” he said. “The one thing the players can control and you can control on your team is ‘What are the things that we have control of?’ And that’s how we play. So what is our commitment to being able to play at the highest level when our best is needed? Because if you’re a football player, now’s the time to be your best as a football player, because you’ve got to finish the season, but you’ve got to focus on the right stuff.

“And there’s a difference between being committed than just wanting to do something. If you’re committed you’re going to do all the things off the field and on the field, in practice, in preparation, to be able to go out there and play your best. That’s what you can control, that’s what you need to focus on. You need to cut out all the external noise and focus on what you’ve got to do to beat the team you’ve got to play.”

The former head coach obviously knows a thing or two about motivating a team. He also knows about dealing with the pressure of the College Football Playoff rankings and being close to qualifying for the field come the end of the season.

It’s a spot he grew quite familiar with at Alabama. Saban was an expert at focusing his players, so anyone listening toThe Pat McAfee Show on Friday should have probably been taking notes.

“What I used to say to our guys is you’re playing in the big game, assume you’re playing against the best player you’ve ever played against, let’s go out and practice this week so you can dominate your box against that particular player,” Saban said. “And that kind of, like, laser focus is what’s going to help you go out and play to your capabilities as a team and win these games.”

The rest? That’s the — Saban’s words — bullsh*t that you don’t really need to worry about. Not right now, anyway, with this much season still in front.

“I don’t care what you say, you need help from somebody else, you can’t control that,” he said. “You can control how you play and winning the games you’re supposed to win.”