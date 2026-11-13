Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor

This week, On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low reported Kamario Taylor is returning to Mississippi State next year. He is finalizing a $7.5 million deal with the Bulldogs to come back in 2027, and it sets a new bar in college football.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban sees the impact Taylor is having on the Mississippi State program under Jeff Lebby and broke down what his return means going forward. But he also reiterated his hope that players will still develop while earning money through NIL and revenue-sharing.

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Given Taylor’s production at Mississippi State, Saban also thinks he could help bring more talent to Starkville interested in playing with him. That’s another reason he sees the Bulldogs in a strong position with Taylor at quarterback.

“I think for Mississippi State, Kamario Taylor is someone who can re-establish the tradition of that program,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think Jeff Lebby has done a really good job there. But to have a quarterback of that caliber make that commitment, he’s going to draw other players in to come and play with him because he’s that good.”

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Prior to season-ending surgery, Taylor had completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns, to four interceptions. He entered the 2026 season with plenty of excitement and showcased his playmaking ability throughout the year prior to his injury.

As On3 reported, Taylor’s deal could get up to $9 million after incentives as he comes back for his junior season. All the while, though, Nick Saban again said he’s not sure how sustainable the current environment is in college football. That’s why he thinks development, both on and off the field, is paramount.

“Now, to your point about somebody making $7 million as a college player, I don’t know if that’s sustainable as a model,” Saban said. “I’m just hopeful that we continue to develop young people while they’re in college – personally, academically and athletically – and hopefully, that’s possible when guys make that kind of money.

“I don’t know if it is or it isn’t. But I know Kamario Taylor is a great person, made of the right stuff and I know he’ll do a great job for Mississippi State.”

Mississippi State started the year 4-0, including a win against Missouri during which Taylor initially got hurt. The Bulldogs have not won a game since, though, and head into this week’s game against Auburn with a 4-5 record.