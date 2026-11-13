On3 - Austin Claunch UTSA - hookly

UTSA has agreed to mutually part ways with men’s basketball coach Austin Claunch, the school announced Friday. They have promoted Nick Bowman as the interim for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

Claunch, who took over the program in 2024, was arrested this offseason for DWI. He was later suspended by the program as it reviewed the incident.

“After thoughtful discussions about the future of the program, we mutually agreed that this was the right time for a transition,” Athletic Director Lisa Campos said in a statement. “We thank Coach Claunch for his efforts over the last two years and wish him nothing but the best in the future. We look forward to this season with Nick Bowman at the helm.”

Claunch also provided a statement on the decision to leave his post as UTSA coach after two seasons. He has not coached in the opening weeks of the 2026-27 campaign.

“I want to thank our players, staff, administration, and fans for the support they’ve shown me during my time at UTSA,” Claunch said. “Dr. Campos and I agreed that it was best for both sides to move in a different direction. I want to thank Dr. Campos for the opportunity to coach at UTSA. I’ll always be rooting for UTSA and the young men in this program.”

UTSA went12-19 overall and 6-12 in the American during the 2024-2025. They finished 5-25 last season and just 1-17 in American play. Claunch previously served as the head coach at Nicholls from 2018-2023. He then spent time as an assistant coach on the Alabama staff under Nate Oats.

Austin Claunch on DWI arrest

As part of his suspension, Claunch released a statement addressing the situation in late October. He apologized for his “grave error” in judgement, and said he fell short of the expectations he has as UTSA’s head coach.

“I made a grave error in judgment, and I deeply regret my actions and the disappointment I have caused,” Claunch said. “I sincerely apologize to the young men I have the privilege of coaching, my fellow coaches and colleagues, President Eighmy, Dr. Lisa Campos and the entire Roadrunner community. I recognize the responsibility that comes with being a head coach and the example I am expected to set, both on and off the court.

“I fell short of those expectations, and for that, I am truly sorry. I take full responsibility for my decisions and am committed to learning from this experience and earning back the trust and confidence of those who have placed their faith in me.”