2019-08-09T041529Z_1457465185_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-PRESEASON-LOS-ANGELES-CHARGERS-AT-ARIZONA-CARDINALS (1)

NC State made it official and announced former quarterback Philip Rivers as their next head coach after board approval Friday. The Wolfpack fired Dave Doeren, who was the head coach since 2013 and finished with a record of 95-70 during his time with the Wolfpack.

“Philip Rivers is one of one and the right person to lead NC State Football into its next era,” NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “His accomplishments as a player at the collegiate and professional levels speak for themselves.

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“But throughout this search process, what stood out to me most was his exceptional leadership ability, his character, the way he connects with people and his vision for this program. He is someone who is deeply respected and beloved by Wolfpack Nation, and I couldn’t be more proud that he will be the one leading our football program.”

Rivers also released a statement after NC State announced his hiring. He had a decorated career in Raleigh before his time in the NFL and is now getting ready for his first college head coaching opportunity.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University, Rivers said. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.

“I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There’s no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we’re not scared of hard. I look forward to getting after it every single day with an unbelievable coaching staff and a group of players who are dedicated to relentlessly pursuing victory.”

Rivers was the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, for the past six seasons. He coached his son, Gunner, who is committed to play quarterback for NC State. St. Michael Catholic’s season ended with a playoff loss. The 44-year-old Rivers also interviewed for the Buffalo Bills job this past offseason.

One of NC State’s top boosters recently told On3’s Pete Nakos that “Rivers is NC State,” giving his stamp of approval to the hire. Questions will arise about whether Rivers is ready to step in and run a college program after six seasons coaching high school football. But sources have said confidence is high that he can come in and raise unprecedented dollars for the football program’s roster.

Rivers had a decorated career at NC State, and his No. 17 jersey was retired prior to his final home game as a member of the Wolfpack. He left college as the NCAA’s leader in completion percentage and passer ratings, and he won ACC Player of the Year in 2003.

From there, Philip Rivers embarked on an NFL career that included eight Pro Bowls with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, and he led the NFL in passing yards during the 2010 season. Of course, he also famously made a comeback with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, playing in three games.

Athletic director Boo Corrigan brought on former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and NC State linebacker Bill Cowher to assist with the Wolfpack’s coaching search. Dewayne Washington also assisted in the search.

“You’re talking about NC State,” Rivers said last month. “That makes things a little bit different, in terms of your love for the place. The NFL last year, the Buffalo thing was intriguing, was exciting. And I don’t know even where I stood in that whole mix. But going through that whole process was exciting, as well. Getting a taste of playing again was a lot of fun.

“We love it here. Shoot, we love it here. It’s been awesome. We’ve poured everything we’ve had into this place. Really looking forward to trying to send this last group off. We’ve been on the cusp … and hopefully we can get it done this year.”