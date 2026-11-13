carr mensah

As the 2026 college football regular season quickly comes to a close, the chances to make a compelling case for the Heisman Trophy are rapidly dwindling. For ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, the race is down to just two players at this point.

He opened up on the chase for college football’s top award on Friday on First Take, ruling out one player that many had thought led for the award at various points this season.

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“I think that it’s nip and tuck between CJ Carr and Darian Mensah,” Smith said. “Jeremiah Smith, my condolences. This brother is arguably the best player in the world, clearly the best player that’s not a quarterback. And without Julian Sayin, he doesn’t have a quarterback to throw him the football.”

With the Ohio State receiver unlikely to be able to sustain his momentum from the first half of the season now that Sayin is out, Smith believes his chances are toast. That leaves it to two players.

They recently dueled in South Bend in a compelling contest that had considerable College Football Playoff implications. Those are the kind of stakes that Heisman Trophy winners capitalize on.

“CJ Carr balled, no doubt about it,” Smith said. “And I’m looking at it from the standpoint — 319 yards, I get it. He’s got 2,168 yards passing, 21 touchdowns, just one interception, completing 68% of his passes. Darian Mensah, I’m looking at him: 2,694 yards, 28 touchdowns, just two interceptions on the year. And, oh, by the way, 9% better with completions at 77%.”

Though Smith didn’t outright state who he believes is leading the Heisman Trophy race right now, he did sound extremely impressed by Mensah. In fact, what Mensah did without a fellow star made it even more impressive.

“To watch him go on the road, without Malachi Toney, and to play the way that he played and for it to be a touchdown, but it wasn’t a touchdown because they ruled that he didn’t have controlled possession of the ball before he fell out of bounds, the receiver fell out of bounds… I mean that’s what it came down to,” Smith said.

Could Mensah get a lift from not having to share the limelight with Toney down the stretch? Will his play be viewed with some extra weight, with voters knowing he needs to carry the Hurricanes at this point?

Smith left with one final thought on the Heisman Trophy battle between Carr and Mensah. It’s a race that promises to be a good one down the stretch.

“This is coming down to CJ Carr and Darian Mensah and I believe that if Malachi Toney had been on that field you’d be talking more about Mensah,” Smith said. “So I think it’s a nip and tuck race. It’s coming down to the wire as the season wanes. That’s how I view it. It ain’t hard for me to say it.”