NCAA Football: South Alabama at Louisiana State

Former Michigan quarterback Colin Hurley plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent Brian Davis tells On3. Hurley previously medically retired due to a concussion but is ready to make his return to football. Hurley is a former four-star recruit and LSU transfer.

Hurley has been enrolled at Michigan this fall after medically retiring in spring 2026. Hurley transferred in from LSU this past offseason and went through winter conditioning and spring practices. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Miami native spent two seasons with LSU, after reclassifying and joining the Tigers’ program at 16 years old in January 2024.

“Colin has worked hard on his health and is excited to come back to the sport he loves,” Davis told On3. “Colin has two years of eligibility left and can’t wait to play again.”

During the recruiting process, Hurley had interest from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and others. The former Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy star was a two-time state champion in high shcool and threw for over 5,000 yards in his career. Hurley was also an Elite 11 finalist and a U.S. Army All-American.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.