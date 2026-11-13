KCN

After navigating through a series of stops this summer and even more meaningful game-day visits this fall, Kamieon Compton-Nero has locked in his college decision.

The No. 3 ATH in the Class of 2028 from Owasso (Okla.) High School has committed to Oklahoma. The Sooners edged out Notre Dame, along with other finalists Ole Miss, SMU and Alabama for Compton-Nero, one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, who projects to play safety for Brent Venables and Brandon Hall when he arrives in Norman.

“They have really leaned into my family and me, which is great. We pretty much talk with the entire staff every day. The relationships are what mean the most to me and getting past the recruiting feel to real relationships,” Compton-Nero has said. “Being down the road has its benefits, no doubt, but it’s going to be more about the people for me.”

“Oklahoma continued to make me feel like a top priority,” he said after spending Week 1 in the Palace “Spent a lot of time with Brent Venables and Coach Hall before the game, one-on-one, with my family. Really going over the defensive game plan for the night and checking BV’s cards. Oklahoma is a top defense for a reason, and I can see it starts with BV. Just another opportunity for me to hear why I fit the Oklahoma culture. They believe in me and how I can immediately make an impact for them, which is what I want to be doing in a couple of years.”

Compton-Nero has been to Oklahoma more than any other campus so far in his recruitment. He’s camped for this staff and was in town for the season opener. The blue-chipper also caught the Sooners in action at the Cotton Bowl this fall.

As a junior this season, Compton-Nero has two interceptions along with 28 total tackles. The four-star ATH has 51 receptions for 488 yards with 4 receiving TDs. He has a fifth score this season via a kickoff return.

Compton-Nero ranks as the No. 61 overall prospect in the 2028 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is the No. 3 ATH in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Oklahoma.