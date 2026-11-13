Sam Hartman, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback and former Notre Dame and Wake Forest star Sam Hartman has been chosen to be The Bachelor on the 30th season of the ever-popular ABC reality dating show. The news was announced on Friday morning on Good Morning America.

The show, which has spent two years off the air, features a man looking for love as he dates a sea of women cast to be his potential partner for life. The first episode of the season will air on March 21 on ABC. Hartman, originally, from Charlotte, N.C., will be next in line among a long line of former Bachelors with strong athletics ties.

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Other famous athletes who have been The Bachelor include former Florida and NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, former Illinois State defensive end Colton Underwood and former Wake Forest receiver Matt James. Others have appeared as contestants on The Bachelor‘s sister show, The Bachelorette.

The news quickly took both the pop culture world and the sports world by storm. NFL insider Ian Rapoport helped break the news on Good Morning Football.

“For Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman, he has officially been named The Bachelor,” Rapoport cut in with. “And if you’re not familiar with Sam Hartman, it is safe to say you probably haven’t seen his picture. This is a big moment. This has been his calling ever since he entered the NFL. I mean look at that guy. He should be The Bachelor.”

Naturally, there were some question marks as to how Hartman will be able to juggle his NFL career with The Bachelor, which is an intense and time-consuming endeavor. Rapoport broke down how the casting came about and how things will proceed.

“So obviously Sam Hartman is still on the Commanders practice squad,” he said. “Team had a huge win in the New York, New Jersey area, flew back with the team, celebration, everything was great. Got back on a plane. Good Morning America announced that he is, in fact, The Bachelor. As far as the details for Season 30, premieres March 21st on ABC. Also streams on Hulu.

“And by the way, if you’re curious about Sam Hartman’s preparation for the season and all the football things, this actually shoots early next year. So in the offseason Sam Hartman will be fine. But even if it wasn’t fine, he should be doing The Bachelor. So this is what he should be doing. Let him live.”

The host of Good Morning Football, Jamie Erdahl, also explained what Sam Hartman’s casting will mean for women at large watching the program. Simply put, many will tune likely in.

“Sam Hartman is like so good-looking and he’s so meant for this role that when he was at Notre Dame, married women were like, ‘Can you just get to the pros so this becomes less uncomfortable?'” Erdahl said. “Sam Hartman, we’re so happy for you.”